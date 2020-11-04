Huntington National Bank Has $320,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

