Huntington National Bank Has $361,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $16,933,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $13,922,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

NYSE:GWW opened at $371.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

