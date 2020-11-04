Huntington National Bank Has $458,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $101,045,628.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592,471 shares in the company, valued at $546,885,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,702,254 shares of company stock worth $474,038,192 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

