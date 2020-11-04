Huntington National Bank Has $519,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

