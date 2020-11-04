Huntington National Bank Has $584,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.