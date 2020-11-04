Huntington National Bank Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 451,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 371,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 321,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 106,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -211.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

