Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 12,991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 784,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 586,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

