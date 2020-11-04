Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 41.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

