Huntington National Bank Purchases 51 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $214.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

