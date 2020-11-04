Huntington National Bank Purchases 840 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

