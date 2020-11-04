Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.