Huntington National Bank Sells 1,193 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.