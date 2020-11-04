Huntington National Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,092,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.