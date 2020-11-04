Huntington National Bank Sells 1,665 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

