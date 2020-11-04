Huntington National Bank Sells 270 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hubbell by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,857.6% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 74,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

