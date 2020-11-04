Huntington National Bank Sells 303 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.96. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

