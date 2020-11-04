Huntington National Bank Sells 592 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

