Huntington National Bank Sells 653 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

BSX opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.