Huntington National Bank Sells 8,971 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

