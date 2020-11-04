Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.