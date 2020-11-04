Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

