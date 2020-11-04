Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Huntsman by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

