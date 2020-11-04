Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.20% of Huntsman worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

