Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

HURN opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

