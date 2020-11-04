Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

HYMC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

