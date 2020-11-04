Hyperion Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and $119,499.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

