IAA (NYSE:IAA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in IAA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in IAA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in IAA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

