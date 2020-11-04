IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 11824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

