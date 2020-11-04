IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (IBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$99.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.80 million.

TSE IBG opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. IBI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBG. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$9.25 price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

About IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

