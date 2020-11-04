ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

