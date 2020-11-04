IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $53.04 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $158,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

