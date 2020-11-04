Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

ILMN stock opened at $296.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,032.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $9,540,468 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.