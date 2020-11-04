Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ PI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 430.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

