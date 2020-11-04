Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

