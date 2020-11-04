Inex Project (INEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $112.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 94.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 96.8% against the U.S. dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $32,492.93 and approximately $112.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,506,832,163 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Inex Project Token Trading

Inex Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

