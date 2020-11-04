Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

