Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

