Insider Buying: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Acquires 117,398 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

