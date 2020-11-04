Insider Selling: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Sells 964 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 489,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DMC Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DMC Global by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

