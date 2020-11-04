Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glen William Herrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

