Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSP. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

NSP stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

