Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.35-4.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NSP stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $94.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

