Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE:INSP opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $160.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,078,476.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

