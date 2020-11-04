Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,569.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

