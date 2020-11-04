Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

