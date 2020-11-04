Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,566 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

