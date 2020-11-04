Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.