Interfor (IFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.32 per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP opened at C$16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.14. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised Interfor from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.