Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 145,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 93,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 60.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $130,000.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

