Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

